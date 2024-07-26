Clashes over land dispute in Kurram leaves 10 dead

Clashes over a piece of land dispute in Kurram Agency, a tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have entered their third day, leaving 10 people dead and 55 injured.

The fighting, which has been ongoing in various locations including Bushera, Dander, Balish Khel, Har Kaley, Piwar, and Shapina Shaga Gedo, has seen both sides using heavy weaponry. A dozen missiles were reportedly fired at Parachinar town late last night. Hospital officials confirmed the death toll and the number of injured. Police reported intense firing in four locations within Kurram Agency. Deputy Commissioner of Kuram, Javed Mahsud, stated that members of a grand jirga (tribal council) from Hangu and Orakzai have arrived to negotiate a ceasefire. Efforts are underway to bring an end to the violence.

Meanwhile, the main highway in Parachinar remains closed to all traffic, with hundreds of vegetable trucks stranded on the road.