Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced two-month remission in the imprisonment of inmates in the prisons of the province as a summary has been approved in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said he made record visits to the jails to inspect the provision of basic facilities to the prisoners, said a handout issued here. He said that the provision of quality food to the prisoners at the jail’s canteens has been ensured. The number of telephones was increased in every jail for easy contact of prisoners with their families.

It is worth mentioning that jails reforms are made during Usman Buzdar’s tenure and he took exemplary measures for the welfare of prisons.

Buzdar attends PA session, meets MPAs : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday attended the Punjab Assembly session and also met with the Members of the Provincial Assembly to discuss strategy for the success of Ch. Pervaiz Elahi on Chief Minister slot. Former ministers and MPAs welcomed the chief minister on his arrival in Punjab Assembly.

Usman Buzdar said that he believed in politics of public service and did everything for the development of the province and the prosperity of the people. Usman Buzdar said that Ch. Pervaiz Elahi will elect Chief Minister with majority.

Pervaiz Elahi to succeed with thumping majority: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that his conscience is satisfied. The CM said that he has served the people of the province and this journey will remain continue. There is not a single scandal of corruption against him.

Usman Buzdar said that he have not done anything unfair to anyone. He said “I believe in respect, toleration and giving honour to everyone.”

He stated that Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervaiz Elahi and he share a mutual relationship of respect. Our full support is with Ch. Pervaiz Elahi and will make him successful with thumping majority.