OGDCL makes four discoveries in 1st half of 2021-22

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has made four hydrocarbon discoveries with expected cumulative daily production potential of 39 MMCF gas and 2,850 BBL of crude oil, during first half of the current fiscal year in different parts of the current year.

The discoveries include Wali-1 (Kawagarh), Wali-1 (Hangu) and Wali-1 (Lockhart) in district Frontier Region Lakki of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Jandran West-1 in district Kohlu of Balochistan province, according to a financial report for second quarter of year 2021-22. During the period under review, the company spud six wells including four exploratory wells (Bago Phulphoto-1, Bewato-1, Killi Malik-1 & Kalerishum-1)) and two development (Hakeem Daho-3 & Qadirpur-63).

Moreover, drilling and testing of nine wells pertaining to previous fiscal year was completed and the total drilling in the six months period remained 23,913 meters

OGDCL also injected seven operated wells, producing 171,110 barrel (BBL) crude oil and 883 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system, including Tando Alam-21, Sial-1, Pasakhi-12, Mangrio-2, Togh Bala-2, Gundunwari-1 and Pandhi-1 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 171,110 barrels and 833 MMcf respectively.

Overall, the OGDCL contributed around 48 per cent, 29 per cent and 38 per cent towards the country’s total oil, natural gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production respectively. In an effort to arrest natural decline and sustain production from mature wells, the company also carried out 52 work-over jobs comprising nine with rig and 43 rig-less.

Moreover, to induce improvement in the current well flow parameters, the pressure build-up survey jobs were completed at various wells of producing fields like Mela, Pasahki, Nashpa, Qadirpur, Maru-Reti Uch and Kunnar fields. Despite natural decline at various mature producing fields, the OGDCL witnessed an increase in its crude oil and LPG production in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

The company’s average daily net LPG production clocked at 814 tons due to higher production mainly from Mela, Nashpa and TAY fields. Likewise, average daily net crude oil production remained at 36,7887 barrels showing an increase of three percent predominantly from Pasahki, Kunnar, Mela, Tando Alam and Mangrio fields, while the company’s average daily net sale able gas production stood at 827 MMcf.