Faithful to observe aitakaf in Ramzan

After a hiatus of two years, a large number of faithful are going to observe Nafli and Sunnah Aitekaf in the holy month of Ramzan with religious fervor across the country. Talking to APP on Friday, a religious organization Dawat-e-Islami’s spokesman Mahmood Attari informed that due to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures, the Nafli and Sunnah Aitekaf remained suspended since 2019.

However, the 30-day Nafli Aitekaf and 10-day Sunnah Aitekaf were being resumed this year in Ramzan to seek forgiveness and blessings of Allah Almighty, he added. Giving break-up of the participating faithful, he said almost 200 people were observing Nafli Aitekaf in Faizan-e-Madina Sector G-11 Markaz while 4,000 were expected in the Faizan-e-Madina Karachi. The preparation of Nafli Aitekaf was in full swing and arrangements for the incoming faithful had been completed at the administration’s end, he added.

Mehmood Attari said the faithful would be provided free of charge food and other basic facilities in the mosques. During their stay in Faizan-e-Madina mosques, they would also be provided moral and religious education in a bid bring reforms in their private and public personas of life, he maintained.