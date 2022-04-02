Arts Council establishes Rs100m endowment fund

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah has set up an endowment of Rs 100 million for the welfare of its members. Efforts will be made to provide plots to members who do not have their own homes, he announced while addressing a press conference along with Secretary Arts Council Ijaz Farooqi on Friday, said a statement. Joint Secretary Syed Asjad Bukhari and members of the governing body were also present on the occasion. Secretary Prof. Ijaz Farooqi personally announced to contribute Rs 500,000 to this fund. Ahmad Shah said that Rs 10 million was being transferred to this fund immediately while the philanthropic members of the Arts Council and the corporate sector and philanthropists of the city would contribute Rs 100 million to this fund.













