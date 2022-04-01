See who is Sania Mirza’s ‘whole world’

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and wife of Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik is famous for sharing glimpses into her private life to express love for her family.

Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, Sania has shared another adorable picture with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik on her Instagram account.

Sania called Izhaan her whole world in the caption, completing the sentence with a world and heart emoji.

Have a look at it here:

The 35-year-old could be seen hugging her little one in a black and white picture that depicts pure motherly love.

The post garnered huge admiration from the celebrity’s followers, comprising around 70,000 likes and 323 comments.