PTI’s success in KP LG polls a ‘warning to traitors’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated the chief minister and his party members in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and said the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in local bodies polls was a ‘warning to traitors’.

“The people of KP have emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out to foreign masters,” he said in a tweet.

Imran Khan termed the situation an “early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies”.

He said, “Congratulations to CM Mahmood Khan and our PTI team for their overwhelming success in phase 2 of KP LG polls”.