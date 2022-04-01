Prince George, Princess Charlotte Easter plans revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are currently on holidays and are set to celebrate Easter with their parents in private.

According to Hello magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate the Easter holidays with George, Charlotte and Louis in private and are expected to travel to Windsor where the royal couple often attend the Easter Sunday church service with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family.

George, who is third in line to the British throne, and his younger sister are also set to enjoy an Easter egg hunt in the morning.

Prince William and his family’s day will also include some form of chocolate like the previous year when they shared a glimpse of their Easter celebrations.

Earlier this week, Prince George and Charlotte attended a thanksgiving service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey.