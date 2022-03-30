Calligraphy exhibition held at F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD: An exhibition of calligraphy was held here at the art gallery situated at F-9 park under the auspices of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The renowned artist Shabana Manzoor had brought art pieces of calligraphy portraits engraved in mirrors.

The exhibition was inaugurated by CDA member finance Rana Shakeel Ahmed the other day. Member Admin CDA, famous artists, public figures, and a large number of people participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Shakeel said art was the best form of expressing feelings and artists were ambassadors of peace, adding that they should be encouraged.

He said the federal apex agency was utilising all available resources for the promotion of art and culture in the federal capital.

The CDA opened the art gallery at F-9 Park a month ago after renovating the building to promote art and culture.

“Our artist community has a more important role to play in highlighting it, and it is in this spirit that the building has been renovated to promote art and culture,” Shakeel maintained.

He informed the participants that there was also a proposal to convert the building into a restaurant, but later the officials decided to develop an art gallery to encourage art lovers.

The gallery featured the history of the inception of Islamabad. Artists from the city were part of a non-official board to run the center.