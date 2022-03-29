Opposition to decide about next CM Punjab: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the opposition parties would jointly decide about next Chief Minister (CM) Punjab as the number game was only in the hands of the joint opposition.

Addressing a press conference here along with independent Member National Assembly from Balochistan, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani who today announced joining the opposition alliance, he said that “Now we will decide together regarding CM Punjab, as Pervez Elahi is late.” The opposition leaders including Bilawal Bhutto, Ghafoor Haideri from JUI-F, Akhtar Mengal, BNP-M Chief, and Ayaz Sadiq from PML-N were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the number of united opposition was complete at the time, the no-confidence motion was submitted but, today it was even higher. To a question, he said that no demand of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) was rejected, adding, “We have to work with them for the development of the country as well as Karachi in every situation.”

Aslam Bhootani informed that he took the decision after meeting with Asif Ali Zardari with whom he had old family relations. “My family has very old relations with Asif Ali Zardari and I cannot ignore him,” he added. Aslam Bhootani who was elected as an MNA after obtaining 70,000 votes – the highest in Balochistan, joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government in 2018.