Opposition submits no-confidence motion against CM Buzdar

LAHORE: The opposition on Monday submitted a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

Opposition MPAs Rana Mashood and Samiullah Khan submitted the motion that bore signatures of more than 100 members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the opposition.

The chief minister will not be able to dissolve the assembly now as a no-trust motion has been filed against him. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi is bound to convene an assembly session within 14 days after the submission of the motion.

Earlier, it was reported that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has accepted the condition of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) for offering Punjab chief minister (CM) slot to get support of the government ally on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources said that the PML-Q leadership had earlier rejected the proposal of getting Punjab CM slot for only two months. Under the new deal, the position of Punjab CM will be given to PML-Q for six months.