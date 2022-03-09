Top PTI leaders want Usman Buzdar’s ouster

A number of PTI senior leaders in the federal government favour removal of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The ministers wanting the ouster of Usman Buzdar include Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, a private TV channel claimed. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also wish to see a change in the province’s top office. “The federal ministers will present their views to Prime Minister Imran Khan today. The PM will decide on the next course of action after assessing the overall political situation,” the TV channel claimed. Meanwhile, in a separate meeting with the embattled Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday, Imran Khan rejected his resignation and asked him to continue working, sources said. “Buzdar presented his resignation to the prime minister during the meeting and told him that he is ready to step down if matters are settled through this,” sources said and added that he will stand by the party and the prime minister.

Buzdar told the prime minister that he was thankful to him for appointing him as the chief minister. “I am not greedy for any office.”

Meanwhile, Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar has rejected reports claiming that the chief minister offered to resign and suggested appointing someone else in his place. The reports had earlier claimed that Buzdar was ready to resign in favour of PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi. Khawar said Usman Buzdar had the full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The chief minister did not say anything about giving the post to anyone. PTI is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will remain united, God willing.” In the Punjab Assembly, PTI and its allies have 198 members. Out of the 198, PTI has 183 MPAs, PML-Q 10, and four independent members.