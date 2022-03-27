OIC: a Mutual Voice of Muslim Ummah

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was established 53 years ago in 1969 and comprises of 57 Islamic countries (nearly two billion people) from four continents. Being the second-largest organisation after United Nations, it is an honour for Pakistan to host its meeting again within three months on the theme “Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development.” In the past, Pakistan had an honour to host on February 22-24, 1974 (Lahore), March 23-24, 1997 (Islamabad), December 19, 2021 (Islamabad). The latest event saw Pakistan conduct the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (FMs) with the presence of 46 FMs, while the remaining were represented by their staff members. China had been invited as a special guest based on its long-lasting friendship and brotherhood with Pakistan and the Muslim world. In the time of Covid-19, Beijing provided doses of 1.3 billion vaccines to 50 Islamic countries. It is involved in different projects in a number of countries. The most important ongoing project is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) whose aim is to enhance geographical linkages via various projects.

OIC is a mutual voice of the Muslim world to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslims in respect to maintaining international peace and harmony among the international community belonging from other religions, and cultures. Islamabad OIC moot had a focus on the economic, financial, scientific, Islamophobia, international terrorism, conflict resolution, cooperation issues with Russian Federation, United Nations, European Union, and social impact of Covid-19, where 39 OIC member states faced a negative growth as well as affected by other factors. Apart from this, humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan, Kashmir, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, and Palestine issues were the focal points on the platform. The African issues, including the Sahel region, the situation in the Republic of Mali, and Lake Chad, the sensitive situation of the region along with Central Africa and the Republic of Guinea’s situation. OIC reinforced the Muslim countries to contribute generously to the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan to save the economical and humanitarian crisis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the OIC must continue supporting Palestine and Kashmir for self-determination and liberation from foreign occupation. The call to resolve inter-Islamic disputes with the prevention of foreign intervention is strongly recommended for a strong bond among Muslim countries, he stated. The intolerance against Muslims in India was highly condemned that led to political, economic, and social marginalization.

In the last 47th extraordinary session for Afghanistan on December 22, Prime Minister had raised the humanitarian and economic issues and suggested strongly developing effective strategies. Regarding Syria, Libya and Yemen, the foreign interference should be excluded and the Muslim world’s cooperation should resolve their issues on a priority basis. The recent Russian-Ukraine conflict was also discussed and immediate intervention was suggested.

A side-event of a brainstorming session on the theme of “Muslim World’s Role in Promoting Peace, Justice, and Harmony,” was held on the second day i.e. March 23. Secretary-General Mr Hussein Brahim Taha emphasized enhancing the noble human values of peace, tolerance, equality, compassion, justice, and human dignity. OIC proved as a platform for Muslim countries to promote peace, justice, and harmony, and Pakistan organising the event twice within three months is appreciable, where the objective was one of promoting the Islamic values. OIC has touched all current affairs of Islamic countries with the positive hope of coming up with the strategies as one power. Additionally, the witnesses and attendees of the March 23 parade and event have given a glimpse to all OIC guests of Pakistani culture, traditions, as well as of armed forces. A successful OIC conference has been concluded with a positive hope and appreciation for the government where the no-confidence movement is hovering over creating a political disturbance in the country. OIC has ended on Islamabad Declaration with the resolution of sharing a global vision for security, peace, human rights, and development based on equity and justice. Additionally, focus remains on territorial integrity without any interference in the internal affairs of states at the international level. Pakistan has announced to play as a bridge between the Muslim states and can be seen by how actively it has been able to organise the conference session with a gap of three months. May Allah keep all Muslim states under one umbrella with one aim of peace, prosperity, harmony, brotherhood, and pillar of strength to each other.

