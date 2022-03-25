Foreign Secretary, Yemen’s Deputy FM discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received MansourAli Saeed Bajash, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Yemen, at the Foreign Office on Thursday and discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on issues of common interest.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated that Pakistan attached importance to its longstanding ties with Yemen that were based on mutual trust and cooperation. He stressed the need for continued cooperation between the two countries at multilateral forums, including the UN and the OIC.

The Foreign Secretary conveyed concern at the security situation in Yemen and reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorist attacks by the Houthi militias.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Yemen in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council and OIC resolutions.

Deputy Foreign Minister Bajash conveyed his government’s appreciation for Pakistan’s support. He expressed confidence that Pakistan-Yemen relations would continue to grow.

Deputy Foreign Minister Bajash also congratulated Pakistan on successfully hosting the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, coinciding with the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence.