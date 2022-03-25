Expectations and the Dilemmas of Pakistani Thinktanks

Thinktanks play a vital role in any country’s decision and policymaking by providing expert opinion and analysis. The term “think tank” was first used during World War II to refer to a secure place where military strategists could deliberate on future strategies. In today’s globalized world in addition to changing dynamics, the role of think tanks has increased many folds. In the West, think tanks put considerable influence on policymaking – either directly or indirectly. Similarly, think tanks educate both the citizens and the government about the emerging issues and present policy options.

The first think tank that was founded in 1831 was the British Royal United Services Institute. While the start of the twentieth century marked the start of think tanks in the United States where Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Hoover Institution, Brookings Institution, and Council on Foreign Relations among others were established. At the end of the 20th century, nearly 2,000 think tanks marked the American political milieu while around 25,00 think tanks existed around the globe.

Likewise, several think tanks work in Pakistan aiming to inform both the public and government on a number of issues. The government and public expect them to make an outstanding contribution vis-à-vis policy issues, presenting new ideas, and disseminating their voice in the shape of international quality publications. However, no think tank has been able to establish its currency at a global level nor do their researchers have a substantial representation or voice on international forums. Hence, the question arises why is it so?

This article charts out several dilemmas the Pakistani think tanks are facing. Without putting a bar on these practices and removing these limitations, expecting these think tanks to produce quality research, policy advice or will succeed in making their way into the international level is an absurd idea. Think tanks in Pakistan are facing the following issues:

Firstly, think tanks have their classification on the basis of their aims and work that set its trajectory which seems missing in Pakistan. There are broadly four types of think tanks: academic think tanks, advocacy think tanks, party think tanks and contract think tanks. All are driven by their ideology, funders’ requirements , agenda, and most importantly, their purpose. Academic think tanks are generally independent and funded by endowments, individuals, private institutions and organizations. They produce neutral research and ideas. Similarly, there are advocacy think tanks driven by ideology and focus on short term issues and present findings to its donors. Moreover, there are party think tanks that fulfil the needs of the respective parties while driven by party allegiance. Lastly, there are contract think tanks funded by the government and work for them. They formulate long term policies and options. Yet, the perspective of these think tanks is not considered much credible as they follow a specific line of action.

On the contrary, the Pakistani think tanks do not specify in which category they fall and also refrain from mentioning their source of funding. If the funders and government want to attain global standards, they need to specify each think tank and give them certain independence.

Secondly, the issue of merit in the hiring process of researchers is a huge dilemma that kills the very essence of these think tanks. Any think tank needs experts in specialized areas in which they conduct research and generate original ideas to provide options for policy. The violation of merit is a common practice in think tanks. Appointments are made on the basis of favouritism, nepotism and other vested interests. Hence, if someone comes on any reference without fulfilling the standard criteria while on the other hand, those eligible are deprived of their right, how could such think tanks produce meaningful research, policy options, and representation by publication at the international level.

Thirdly, there are limitations on the scholars to not get out of that specific area and perspective. They are not allowed to make criticism. This doesn’t mean they shall be allied to do propaganda against their country but to offer a balanced judgement on any issue. Any research cannot be credible unless that is unbiased. Hence, this aspect needs a bit of attention.

Fourthly, resources are scarcely available to the researchers that hugely affect their output. There are think tanks that expect researchers to produce research but do not allow them to print research papers. How researchers of such organizations imagine buying new books? Likewise, researchers are deprived of receiving travel grants to go to any conference abroad. Once, a researcher known to me was supposed to present his paper at Oxford but his think tank did not pay him and thus, he could not attend the conference. Similarly, some think tanks expect their researchers to just sit in the office for eight hours and not allow them to do their PhDs. Likewise, there are think tanks whose heads receive more salary than the accumulative salary of all the research staff. Hence, this disparity needs to be addressed.

Lastly, the global linkages and interaction of these think tanks are nominal which has kept them in a certain line. If any member presents any idea about such an initiative, he/she receives nothing but discouragement. Hence, in such a situation, how come the funders and government expect to produce quality research and policy options?

It can’t serve the purpose of the donors if they only hire or set up a building, induct some individuals and let them do what they want while expecting them to produce quality work. It needs proper monitoring, resources, and check and balance. If the governmental institutions or other donors want to establish standard centres of research to produce quality work, two things are pre-requisite: hiring on merit and allocation of appropriate resources to the scholars to allow them to conduct research with a peaceful mind. Without addressing these issues, expecting quality work is an absurd idea.

The writer is Senior Research Associate at Strategic Vision Institute, Islamabad. He tweets @yousafzaiZafar5.