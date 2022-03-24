President confers civil awards on prominent citizens, foreign nationals

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday conferred civil awards on prominent citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals for showing gallantry and excellence in their respective fields.

In an impressive ceremony at the President House, the president conferred Nishan-e- Imtiaz on Muhammad Naeem for his achievements in field of science (chemistry) and on Nazar Muhammad Rashid alias N.M Rashid and Majeed Amjad alias Abdul Majeed for their achievements in literature.

Dr. Inam ur Rehman (science nuclear physics), Dr. Qamar Mehboob (engineering nuclear), Tahir Ikram (engineering mechanical), Rohail Hayat (art, music, composing) and Kishwar Naheed (literature) were given Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Mohamad Azmi Abdul Hamid and religious scholar Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalili (Oman) were given Sitara-e-Pakistan for their services to Pakistan.

Muhammad Bux Buriro, Reshma and Col. Shafi Ullah Khan received Sitara-i-Shujaat for their gallantry, while Muhammad Akbar Khan, Iqbal Masih, Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh, Zia Hussain, Tabasum Shabbir Awan, Irfan Ahmed Durrani, Asadullah Qureshi, Muhammad Ali, Ahmed Ali, Sadiq Hussain, Nuruddin, Malik Dara Khan, Muhammad Raheem Shah, Muhammad Saeed Khan,Muhammad Waleed Sabir Khan, Waqar Ahmed, Abdul Qahhar Khan, Jamil Ahmed Kalhoro and Adnan Malik were given Tamgha-e- Shujaat.

The president awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi (science), Rashid Rana (arts), Syed Aqeel Bilgrami (architecture), Mehmoodul Haq Alvi (services to humanity) and to Salman Iqbal for promotion of sports particularly cricket.

The President’s Pride of Performance awards were given to Syed Tajamul Hussain (science), Prof Dr Yasir Ayaz (engineering), Shakeela Naz (artist) and Irfanullah Jan (services to humanity).

The president awarded Sitara-e-Quaid e Azam to Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood for his philanthropy.

Dr. Muhammad Abid, Momina Duraid Qureshi and Asad Mehmood received Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for their services in the fields of engineering, drama and environment respectively.