Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition begins on March 25

KARACHI: Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) will hold a 3-day exhibition in Karachi, starting from March 25.

The Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition will continue in Ocean Mall, Clifton Karachi from March 25, 26 and 27, 2022 (11 am to 11 pm), said a release here on Wednesday.

The exhibition will bring a variety of traditional arts and crafts to Karachi.

These colourful and captivating products are the work of hundreds of rural women from different remote villages of Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sukkur and other districts of Sindh.

A wide mixture of Sindh’s handicrafts, including home textiles (made up of the intricate patchwork, cut work and embroidery), basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas, and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery and cutwork will be exhibited.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro, the event’s objective is also to facilitate women artisans from rural Sindh with better incomes. “We have trained thousands of women from Upper Sindh,” he said.