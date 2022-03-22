Pakistan’s white-ball players, expected to enter bio-secure bubble today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s white-ball series bound players will enter the bio-secure bubble today ahead of the home series against Australia.

White ball players including Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Haris will report to the squad’s bio-secure bubble today.

The players will go through on-arrival COVID-19 testing, trailed by a compulsory three-day isolation period. The green shirts’ white-call players will then start training on March 25.

Every one of the players has likewise been set free from the continuous Pakistan Cup and will arrive at the hotel today.

It is pertinent to make reference to here that the white-ball series among Pakistan and Australia will start on March 29 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.