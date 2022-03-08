Opposition submits no-trust motion against PM Khan

The joint Opposition has submitted its no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan at the National Assembly Secretariat, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said. She said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was not present in his office which is why the document was submitted with the secretariat.

Due to the speaker’s absence, the opposition leaders handed over the no-trust motion under Article 95 clause 1 to Additional Secretary Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq in the National Assembly Secretariat.

A total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion, sources said. JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali, PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and PPP’s Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri submitted the no-trust motion and requisition for a session to the NA Secretariat.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar said the motion, which calls for the requisition of a National Assembly session, had signatures of more than 100 lawmakers. According to NA rules, in order for a session to be requisitioned to vote on a no-confidence motion, signatures from at least 68 MNAs are required. The NA speaker is now bound to call the Assembly session within 14 days to take up the no-trust motion.

According to the sources, the Opposition Big Three – Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehamn – will break the decision to the public at a joint news conference in Islamabad at 4:30 pm today.