Opp to announce date for no-trust motion soon

The three bigwig opposition leaders – PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – have decided the date for moving a no-confidence motion, a private TV channel reported Monday. The date will be announced soon, the TV channel said, as the opposition party leaders met at Zardari House in the Federal Capital. Apart from the bigwig opposition leaders, PPP leaders Yousaf Raza Gillani, Murad Ali Shah, Khursheed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Murtaza Wahab and PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Khawaja Asif were also present during the meeting. Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Sanaullah said he was “100%” sure that the no-confidence motion against the government would be successful. “We will soon be relieved of this curse; the leaders will announce the decisions that were made today,” the former provincial minister said. Similarly, Gillani told journalists that the three bigwigs had a separate meeting during which they discussed the future course of action, as the former premier said he was confident of the Opposition having the numbers to oust the government. “All the opposition parties are on the same page. Legal experts are working on the role of the speaker,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PDM chief and PPP leader Khurshid Shah had also said that the date to present the no-confidence motion will be announced soon. During the joint press conference, Shah reiterated that move will be brought about at the earliest to get rid of the PTI-led government. Speaking to journalists, Fazl said that the nation will get the expected results within 48 hours. Talking about PM Khan, he said: “He is someone who uses foul language, he cannot threaten us.” The JUI leader said that he has no contact with PTI’s Jahangir Tareen. “Whether the motion fails or succeeds, it is a political process and constitutional right.”