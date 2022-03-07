Cricket’s Warne died of ‘natural causes’: autopsy

Koh Samui, Thailand: Cricket superstar Shane Warne died of natural causes, Thai police said Monday, as his family lamented a “tragedy we will never come to terms with”.

The legendary Australian leg-spinner died on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui on Friday after being found unresponsive at a villa.

Initial reports suggested the 52-year-old suffered a heart attack and autopsy results on Monday confirmed he died of natural causes.

“Investigators received an autopsy report today in which a forensic doctor concludes the death was due to natural causes,” Krissana Pattanacharoen, deputy national police spokesperson, said in a statement.

He said Warne’s family had been informed of the result and accepted it.

“Investigators will conclude the autopsy reports and send them to state prosecutor as soon as possible,” Krissana added.