Friday, March 04, 2022


Fawad thanks Australia for making March’s month beautiful for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday expressed excitement over the resumption of Pakistan’s home cricket series with Australia after a gap of almost 24 years.

The minister, expressing his gratitude to Australia on the first day of the first test match being played in Rawalpindi, said, “Thank you Australia for making this March beautiful for us.”

Fawad in a tweet sharing his sentiments said Pakistan, a cricket-loving nation, was anxiously waiting for the Australian team to enjoy quality cricket.

He also appreciated the Australian High Commission’s role in making this cricket series between the two world-class teams possible.

Extending his best wishes to the Pakistan Cricket team’s captain Babar Azam, the minister prayed for his team’s success in the entire scheduled series.

