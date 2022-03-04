NIMA, KU ink MoU for research, academic collaboration

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Institute of Maritime Affairs ( NIMA) and the Department of International Relations University of Karachi for bilateral cooperation in promoting education and foster joint efforts in the area of research. The signing ceremony was held at Karachi University, said a statement on Thursday. Vice Admiral (Retd) Abdul Aleem, the Director General NIMA and Dr. Naeem Ahmed, Chairman of the Department of International Relations University of Karachi signed the MoU. The acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Dr. Nasira khatoon also graced the occasion and appreciate that initiative and congratulated both Institute. The purpose of the agreement is to improve the research and academic collaboration between the two institutes, to promote and intensify the cooperation in maritime domain. The agreement will not only enhance bilateral collaboration but will also play an important role in promoting joint activities, exchange of information, experts and researchers in for furtherance of areas of mutual interest.













