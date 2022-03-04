M-Tag facility to be deployed at Islamabad E&T Office

A memorandum of understanding(MoU) was signed between One Network; the largest Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) and telecommunication company of Pakistan, and Excise & Taxation in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad for initiating M-Tag registration and recharge facility at the Excise and Taxation Office, Islamabad.

As per the directives of Lahore High Court, M-Tag has been made mandatory for travel on Motorways from 7 December, 2021 to prevent congestion on toll plazas resulting in air pollution. One Network in collaboration with the Excise & Taxation Office Islamabadis pleased to initiate mobile M-Tag Registration service at the ETO office to facilitate the M-Tag customers residing in the twin cities. One network in collaboration with NH&MP is also delivering M-Tag registration services on various locations on a need basis through mobile registration units.

One Network is striving to deliver the high-quality services to motorway commuters. Recently, M-Tag recharge and registration booths have been established at Bhera Main Service Area (both sides) and Ravi Main Toll Plaza. In the coming days, an M-Tag registration and recharge drive through will also be established at the Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad.