Dogs bite two children in Jatoi

MUZAFFARGARH: At least two children were seriously injured when they were bitten by a stray dog here yesterday.

In the first incident, Javed Hussain’s daughter Najma, 10, was shifted to THQ Hospital Jatoi after being bitten by a dog, according to rescuers.

The animal bit the girl’s left leg at six places, the rescue official said. She was vaccinated for rabies.

In another case, a seven-year-old boy named Chun was bitten by a stray dog during the last 24 hours.

The locals have demanded the authorities concerned to take notice of the situation.