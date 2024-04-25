PM urged to mend ties with India, approach PTI founder

A top business leader of the country has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to extend an olive branch to his political rival incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. The PTI founder remains behind bars after he was booked in range of cases containing criminal charges including Official Secrets Act, terrorism, corruption and others.

Khan, the deposed prime minister, was ousted from power via opposition’s no-confidence motion in April 2022. However, the PTI alleged that Khan removal was orchestrated by the United States by supporting the opposition’s no-trust motion. The PTI founder was arrested in August last year after he was sentenced in Toshakhana case. Later, he was convicted in cipher and un-Islamic marriage cases as well wherein his appeals are currently pending before the respective courts. The development came during the PM’s day-long visit to Karachi where he addressed the business community and listened to their suggestions and queries related to trade and economy.

During a session, business tycoon Arif Habib appreciated PM Shehbaz’s efforts during his previous stint in securing the bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Referring to his meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in June last year, the owner of top brokerage firm suggested the prime minister to “shake two more hands” – one with the neighbouring country including India and another with the PTI founder in a bid to ensure stability in the country.

“[…] secondly, you should also shake hand with an inmate of Adiala jail. I think these two steps will yield positive results,” he remarked. Pakistan downgraded its ties including suspended trade relations with India after the Modi-led government unilaterally changed the special status of the occupied valley in August 2019 – the decision that Islamabad believed undermined the environment for holding talks between the neighbours. Pakistan has linked its decision to normalising ties with India with the restoration of the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).