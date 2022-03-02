Govt intends not to increase prices of electricity, petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen said the government would not increase the petroleum and electricity prices despite the increase of prices at the international level.

He said that the government decreased the petroleum and electricity prices when the prices were going upward in the whole world.

The objective to reduce prices was to provide relief to the people, adding the government did not seek loans to give any relief package, the minister said.

Shaukat Tareen further said, 100 companies had taken a good profit and the government advised them to share their profit with their workers.

Replying to a question, he said the country could face the pressure regarding wheat and gas by imposing sanctions on Russia, adding “We have to import wheat and gas at cheap prices from Russia as compared to other countries.”

He said the government would utilize funds of the ehsas program and corona as well for providing subsidized things and relief to the people.

He said the government made efforts to facilitate the people at maximum level and soon the announcement would be made to increase salaries of the government servants.

To another question, he said according to his analysis the opposition is unable to complete numbers for presenting a no-confidence motion against the government.