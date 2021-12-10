Shaukat Tareen declared eligible for Senate polls

A Judge ofthe Election Tribunal Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq here Wednesday declared PTI candidate Shaukat Tareen eligible for the Senate polls and set aside the objections raised by an ANP candidate. The nomination of Shaukat Tareen was challenged in Election Tribunal by ANP’s candidate for the Senate seat by Shaukat Amir Zada. Ali Gohar Durrani Advocate defended the nomination of Shaukat Tareen in the tribunal and the judge after hearing arguments from both the sides declared Tareen eligible to contest the poll. Meanwhile, the KP Government spokesman Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif congratulated Shaukat Tareen on being declared eligible for Senate poll, adding that despite all the cheap tactics the opposition remained unsuccessful in its efforts from keeping Shaukat out of the Senate polls. He said that PTI candidate Shaukat Tareen would surely secure an overwhelming victory in the Senate election on December 20 2021.













