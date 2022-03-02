Atif Aslam becomes most streamed Pakistani artist internationally

The streaming platform Spotify celebrates its first anniversary revealing its own data where singer Atif Aslam was considered no.1 in terms of popularity abroad.?Spotify reached the Pakistani music market to help the local artists reach new fan bases and build careers.?With hits like Kadi Te Has Bol, Jeena Jeena and Tere Sang Yaara ranked in the top-10 most streamed songs from Pakistan abroad Atif gained massive acclaim.?Pakistani music is being discovered and enjoyed around the world and Atif has carved a huge name for his soulful singing.?Atif found a global stage with his great effort in a short span of time.













