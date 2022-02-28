Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, February 28, 2022


, ,

Pakistan sees major drop in daily COVID-19 cases, death count

Web Desk

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,293 new cases in last 24 hours

On Monday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 5 COVID-19 deaths and 856 new cases in the last 24 hours (Sunday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,509,360. However, the overall death toll climbed to 30,178.

Moreover, a total of 33,357 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 856 came COVID positive.

Whereas Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 death count dropped to the lowest since January 20 amid a continuous decline in the coronavirus numbers’ graph, the positivity ratio declined to 2.56 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 1,052.

However, as of yesterday, 1,756 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,443,284 with a 95.6% recovery rate.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 35,898.

 

Submit a Comment