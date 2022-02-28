Round and Round

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry wasted no time in slamming opposition tactics to dethrone his political party as a tempest in a teacup. Meanwhile, the Bhutto-Zardaris and Sharifs could not huff any louder as they spell the doomsday countdown. The government would be left red-faced after their mega stroke: the no-confidence motion. But somewhere deep down in these mercurial exchanges of allegations and even severe counter-allegations, an ordinary voter has been reduced to a twig in fast-cascading waters as new frogs keep plopping in. Opposition parties feel confident that their work has been done and the government is living through its last days. Over-passionate analysts are blaring the sirens of everyone playing a sinister game: a few Toms siding with the militablishment and other Harrys questioning its omnipotent presence. That 172 members of the National Assembly are ready to turn their back on their premier is not a small deal and definitely something, which cannot proceed without the blessings of some quarters. But call it a numbers game or the reawakening of the former first families, the opposition appears in full swing.

Nevertheless, simply claiming to be “ready” cannot pull rabbits out of the ruling party’s hat. Islamabad and most of all, PM Khan owes a comprehensive explanation to his electorate. The ruling party’s political allies have repeatedly hinted at the crack in the rosy picture while Rawalpindi’s convenient absence is being increasingly noted as a change in the tide. Spending his days on such a sticky wicket, investing in public confidence would be a complete no-brainer. No party can be expected to spill all its beans out in the open. No qualms about that. But clearing the air so that people living in a spectacular democracy, the PTI loves to toot the tune on (to anyone who would listen) is its prima facie responsibility. We’ve sat on more than our fair share of merry-go-rounds where an endless to-ing and fro-ing of political circus loves to stamp its feet at our expense. Some clarity might be the refreshing breeze our beloved democracy would greatly benefit from. *