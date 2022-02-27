PML-N dismisses rumours of Tareen, Nawaz meeting in London

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Saturday dismissed rumours that estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen is travelling to London to hold a meeting with party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“As per my information, Tareen went for his medical treatment and no meeting is scheduled with Mian Nawaz Sharif,” Sanaullah said while talking to the media at the Lahore High Court (LHC). When pushed further on the topic, the PML-N leader reiterated that Tareen has gone to London for medical treatment and he does not see a meeting happening between the two leaders. “Several PTI’s lawmakers are willing to join PML-N, and the exact number will be shared when the time comes,” said Sanaullah. When asked about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia, Sanaullah said the ‘inefficient lot’ should not have visited the country when war was looming. He added that Russia also should not have attacked Ukraine when Pakistan’s premier was on an official visit to the country and maintained that Imran’s presence during the starting hours of the attack will have a ‘negative impact’.

Referring to the vote of no-confidence, he expressed the hope that the PML-N would succeed and said the PDM and other political parties are united to get the vote passed.

Separately, Jahangir Tareen sent a message to like-minded lawmakers before embarking on his visit to London for a medical check-up, saying that they must remain “united and in touch”.

According to a private TV channel, Tareen spent a week in a private hospital in Lahore for medical treatment. Reports said that the PTI leader would spend a week in London. “I’m going for a medical checkup [but] we must stay united and in touch,” said Tareen’s told lawmakers who have been sympathetic to him.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said that Jahangir Tareen’s illness is a cause of concern, and asked the nation to pray for a rapid recovery for all who are unwell, especially Jahangir Tareen. Shahbaz Sharif said, “I pray for relief for Jahangir Tareen’s family in this difficult time.”