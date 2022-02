LAHORE: Islamabad United’s opener Alex Hales will rejoin the franchise for the knockout phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7.

As affirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Hales will rejoin double times PSL champions for the playoffs.

Keep in mind, England’s opener passed on PSL 7 halfway because of individual and personal reasons. United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator of PSL 7 on February 24.