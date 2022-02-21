Sindh governor lauds Deaf Reach Program services

Richard Geary, founder-cum-director of Deaf Reach Program, a non-profit educational foundation operating in Pakistan, called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor’s House on Monday. Deaf Reach is the network of schools catering to the needs of the deaf community, providing a full circle solution from education and skills training, teacher development and parent training, to job placement and community inclusion, said a statement. At present, there are five such schools in the province of Sindh -Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Tando Allahyar. Richard Geary said that: “Deaf Reach schools and training centers are meeting the needs of education of the deaf community across Pakistan. “For the past three decades, the Deaf Reach Program has improved the lives of over 5,000 students and their families by providing academic and skills training programs leading to employment and self-reliance,” he said. The governor lauded the endeavors of Richard Geary, and his NGO, for his support in educating deaf children of the country. He also assured him of maximum possible assistance to promote the cause in the province. In year 2020, President of Pakistan also conferred the civil award of Sitara-e-Khidmat on Richard Geary, Founder of FESF (Family Education and Services Foundation) and the Deaf Reach Program, in recognition of his devoted services.













