Wasim Akram appraises PCB after being in Hall of Fame

LAHORE: Pakistan’s king of swing Wasim Akram said thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for mentioning him in the ‘Hall of Fame.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Akram shared his affections for being recognized in the Hall of Fame.

“To have served your country is a great blessing and to be acknowledged for that with HALL OF FAME is a great recognition that too at your home ground before a packed stadium. Felt overwhelmed. I am indebted to my fans, my teammates, and PCB. Thank you all,” the legendary cricketer wrote.

Akram is joined by other Pakistani cricketers in the Hall of Fame including Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis, and Zaheer Abbas.