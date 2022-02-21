HBL PSL 7: schedule for today, Feb 21

With only one day left for the playoffs phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), energy and expectation have risen among fans and the teams that have qualified for the final round.

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in what is generally anticipated to be a much-loosened-up conflict at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Today’s match will be the last of the league phase of PSL’s seventh season.

Qalandars are at the second position on the points table with 12 points from nine games, while the Zalmis stand in the third spot with 10 points from nine games.

The match will begin at 7:30 pm