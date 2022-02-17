HBL PSL 7: Skipper Babar Azam’s father comes to defense for his son

After following serious reaction over the Karachi Kings inability to claim a solitary win and Babar Azam’s frustrating performance in the continuous edition of the Pakistan Super League, Azam Siddique, has finally come to hold skipper’s back.

The Karachi Kings went through a horrendous PSL 2022 display, losing all the matches they played. They left a mark on the world Wednesday night as they turned into the only team to observe eight successive defeats in the phases of the six-group PSL edition.

Azam Siddique – who is continuously holding his child back in any case he performs – opened up regarding this situation in his most recent Instagram post, however with a positive attitude.

Siddique accepted that Babar is out of form nowadays, yet said that the star cricketer of the country never freezes.

“He neither quits down nor does he surrender all expectations regarding Allah’s kindness.”

Siddique said that Babar is making an honest effort however it is realized that most of renowned player’s gets out of form.

He said that they are happy with God’s will and ask that may the Almighty reestablish Babar’s form soon before the national squad faces Australia in the forthcoming home series.

Siddique likewise comforted Babar and Karachi Kings’ fans not to get dampened, guaranteeing that the cricketer is functioning as hard as he did previously and will get into good form very soon.

The doomed Kings’ were wiped out from the title race of the PSL’s seventh season after their seventh back to back defeats, gave over to them by Islamabad United on Sunday.

The establishment broke their own record subsequent to losing by seven wickets against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 16-February-2022.