Zalmi’s Saqib Mahmood leaves PSL due to national duty

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi quick right pacer Saqib Mahmood has pulled out of the continuous seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he has been named in England’s Test team for their series against West indies.

Posting to Twitter, the bowler said he was going back to prepare for England’s Test series against West Indies, which will be played in half a month.

“Wishing the boys good luck for the remainder of the league,” Mahmood added.

Mahmood was named in the three-match Test tour against the Caribbean recently.

The series is planned to commence in about one month from now and if he gets a chance in playing XI, he will be making his Test debut.