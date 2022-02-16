The Infallible Bonds

Ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China in 1951, they have always been on the upward curve without seeing any hiccups. It is indeed a unique relationship that has now been transformed into infallible bonds between the two countries. It is an enviable synthesis of unchangeable geographical realities, inseparable long-term strategic, economic, and political interests. It is quintessential of a quote regarding friendship by Paulo de Souza, a Brazilian lyricist, which reads, “Friendship is not about whom you know the longest. It is about who came and never left.” The epithet of “iron brothers” proudly claimed by the two countries reflects the impregnable nature of relations between them which have withstood the vicissitudes of times.

Notwithstanding the fact that Pakistan was a US ally, the development of relations with China has been the cornerstone of its foreign policy. Pakistan has been supporting China on all issues of importance to the latter, especially those relating to China’s sovereignty over Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, and other sensitive matters such as human rights. It was also Pakistan that orchestrated rapprochement between China and the US in 1972 and consequently, President Nixon travelled to China to meet Mao Zedong Chairman of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, and Premier of China Zhou Enlai, ending China’s global isolation. Chinese leaders do appreciate Pakistan’s role in that regard as well as its steadfastness and unqualified support on issues of concern to her.

Similarly, Pakistan is also greatly indebted to China for its continued unflinching support of Kashmir. It was with the Chinese support that the issue of Kashmir came up for discussion in the meeting of UNSC after 50 years in the backdrop of the unilateral action by the Modi government to end the special status of IOK.

China has played a significant role in the economic progress of Pakistan. The construction of KKH Highway, Heavy Mechanical Complex at Taxila, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), and Chashma Nuclear Plants are the monuments of the ever-spiking relationship. In the backdrop of the US-India deal for the transfer of civilian nuclear technology that Pakistan regarded as a discriminatory act, China exhibited the strength of the friendship between the two countries by agreeing to help Pakistan in building Chashma IV and V. It has also been extending support to Pakistan regarding its stance for criteria based admittance of new members to the prestigious Nuclear Suppliers Group.

The epithet of “iron brothers” proudly claimed by the two countries reflects the impregnable nature of relations between them.

Pakistan and China also have very strong defence ties. It is pertinent to point out that in early March 2017, a Chinese-built Low to Medium altitude Air Defence System was inducted into the air defence system of the Pakistan Army that would considerably enhance its response capability to the current and emerging threats as the Chinese Mobile Air Defence system is capable of tracking and destroying a variety of aerial targets at longer ranges flying at low and medium altitudes. The co-production of JF-17 Thunder aircraft at PAC is yet another milestone in defence relations between the two countries.

China fully understands the challenges being faced by Pakistan, its geo-political relevance, contributions towards regional peace and stability and has repeatedly assured full-spectrum support for Pakistan in grappling with those challenges. It has always appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to deal with the phenomenon of terrorism urging the world as well to acknowledge those achievements.

CPEC, a flagship project of the BRI, has undoubtedly added eternity to relations between the two states and their people. By becoming a part of the CPEC, Pakistan is poised not only to make up for the lost opportunities but also to become an economic powerhouse within the next two decades. Apart from radically changing the dynamics of regional connectivity and trade, it is going to act as a catalyst in the process of Pakistan’s transition from an agricultural economy to an industrial economy. Even the UN has recognized its economic potential and the collateral outcome of promoting peace through economic interdependence. CPEC is a win-win initiative for China, Pakistan, and the entire region.

China showed remarkable flexibility by expanding the scope of CPEC to the social sectors, particularly alleviation of poverty. The development occurred during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s to China in April 2019. Chinese leaders pledged to make increased investments in those sectors besides extending $2 billion financial support to tide over the financial crisis confronting the country. China also committed to rectifying the trade imbalance between the two countries by taking steps to enhance Pakistani exports to China, proving her credentials as a time-tested friend of Pakistan. The government of Pakistan and its people are extremely grateful to China for her support in times of adversity. Even during his current visit the Chinese government and companies have pledged an investment of 10-15 Billion dollars in multiple fields in Pakistan.

China was also at the forefront to assist Pakistan to cope with the onslaught of the coronavirus. Besides providing assistance amounting to $4 million to build a hospital it also sent a medical team comprising experts to provide technical assistance and sharing knowledge with the Pakistani doctors in regards to dealing with the deadly disease. Help also poured in from private sources in China with the Ali Baba Foundation donating 50,000 test kits and half a million masks.

Chinese assistance to Pakistan also included twelve thousand test kits, 3000000 masks, 10000 protective units, and 30000 protective kits for medical staff working in the ICUs. Xinjiang government also sent some equipment through the Khunjerab border to meet the needs of Gilgit-Baltistan. China made available a huge walk-through testing machine for carrying out mass screening of people in places where individual tests were not possible. Pakistan also procured ventilators from China numbering 8000-10000 besides other supplies.

Ever-expanding bonds between China and Pakistan, particularly CPEC, are an eyesore for many countries including the US and India, which have made and continue to make efforts to sabotage the initiative. But the abiding commitment of both the countries for its success has so far thwarted their designs in this regard. Pakistan’s strategic, security, and economic interests are inextricably linked with this region and its relations with China. Therefore while maintaining cordial relations with the US and its allies, it is in the best interest of Pakistan to remain focused on its ties with China and on realising the objectives of CPEC.

The writer is a former diplomat and freelance columnist.