HBL PSL 7: February 15, schedule for today

Pakistan Super League (PSL) fever has the attention grasped as the league keeps on overwhelming trends via social media since it began a month ago.

One match is planned today at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Wahab Riaz- Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in their second fixture (against one another) of the PSL seventh version today at 7:30pm.

Former PSL champions – Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators – will plan to eliminate uncertainties from their way to the end of the season games.

Both the groups have six points from seven games each yet Gladiators are ahead of Zalmi in light of net run rate (NRR) and at present set at the fourth position in the points table.