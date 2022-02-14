Why so harsh, Mr Prime Minister?

“Be polite; write diplomatically; even ina declaration of war one observes the rules of politeness.” Otto Von Bismarck

Once again, Prime Minister Imran Khan has curtly blurted out that the US has always used Pakistan for its purposes and them abandoned it and slapped sanctions. This is not the first time he has given a statement that smacks of sourness towards the US.

A couple of times earlier he shot from the hip in some sort of desperation causing a fair bit of head-scratching for the foreign policy custodians.Diplomatic circle, when consulted to understand the rationale, termed it an uncalled-for statement that the Foreign Office would never recommend.

A former ambassador commented that it was a common statement which should not have come from the prime minister.Jingoistic jargon is alien to the delicate world of international relations. It is better to stay muted if mild and meaningfulwords are hard to utter,especially in dealing with the sole super power of the world and also the strategic partners.

Besides, in the same statement he againcommented that the US mission in Afghanistan was based on false premise, which had no clear goals and was never going to succeed. What prompted him to tutor the US is not known to us. No doubt, he is not a diplomat, but being the prime minister, he could ‘say the nastiest thing in the nicest way’.It was expected of him to conduct strategic diplomacywhile rationally grasping Pakistan’s economic and security situation that fits the moment.

The premier hardly realized that he was not the opposition leader whose statement would be ignored as a political ploy of some kind. The prime minister represents the country and the people. His statements have bearing on the country and its people. He is therefore answerable to them to clarify the reason of his statement and what he aimed to achieve out of it. Or apprise and caution the people of any imminent US plan to slap sanctions on Pakistan again.

President Joe Biden’s decision to not call PM Imran Khan is said to be one irritant that might have irked the latter. But then why take it personally. The sharp reactions in form of pricking statements might not compel the former to make a call but it can definitely create a bad blood between the two countries. It doesn’t seem he sought advice of the foreign affairs experts to know how to handle such a situation. Did Foreign Office try to brief him in this regard?Even prior to issuing a statement regarding any strategic partner, especially the super power of the world, the prime minister must consult the Foreign Office.

It was the foreign minister’s duty to have properly briefed the PM about how to deal with the greatest wielder of power.Did the Intelligence Bureausend a ‘For Eyes Only’ report to apprise him of the likely fall-outs of the provocative statements like ‘absolutely not’ and the one hurled now to accuse the US of its selfishness.

The PM’s latest outburst was during his interview with the Director of the Advisory Committee of the China institute at Fudan University. Besides lambasting the US for its fickleness, he tried to make it clear that Pakistan had not maintained relations with the US as it had with China. The facts might not be untrue but were better not blurted out.

A comparison of relationship with the powers can be counter-productive, as it surely annoys one of them. Whether he got carried away or did it deliberately to appease China, it didn’t servePakistan’s interests. Record is evident that Pakistan has always done the marvelous balancing act in its relations with China and the US.It joined SEATO and CENTO in1950s but managed to maintain good terms with China. It helped it become a bridge between China and the US at a later stage.

China is a very pragmatic country that has its eyes focused on its long-term economic and strategic goals. It would like to see a Pakistan having good and stable relations with the US instead of triggering estrangement. Good Pak-US relations suit China’s interests, especially the Belt and Road Initiative, and its flagship project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).It can be anybody’s guess that an alienated and annoyed US can create hurdles in these initiatives and projects through its local allies and internal influencers. China, despite being a massive military and economic power, fully understands this power game and prefers to play safe and sober. It doesn’t hesitate to adhere to the words of wisdom even if spoken by the enemy. John F. Kennedy said, “Domestic policy can only defeat us; foreign policy can kill us”.

The premier must understand that Pakistan’s relations with the US have been turbulent at times but were neither transactional, as portrayed by India, nor ‘clientelistic’ as termed by Christophe Jafferlot.The US is our long-term ally and has done its bit to build our army and economy. In the process,it has never concealed the priority to jealously look after its interests. We must learn that there are no permanent friends and foes in the international relations; only national interests are permanent. Pakistan must formulate its framework around these realities to have stable relations with the US and other allies which can withstand all sorts ofirritants, hiccups and conspiracies. While China is an all-weather friend, it is not in our best interest to unnecessarily prick and provoke the US. Winston Churchill’s words can give some good guidance in this regard. “To build may have to be the slow and laborious task of years. To destroy can be the thoughtless act of a single day.”