CPNE slams use of unethical language in name of journalism

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has expressed grave concern over the use of immoral and unethical language in the name of journalism, calling it a violation of the principles of freedom of press.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the CPNE, however, also termed the closure of News One TV channel by the PEMRA as regrettable. Emphasizing the importance of responsibly paying attention to journalism in the country, the CPNE said that it believes in fulfilling the professional responsibilities of journalism within the boundaries of morality and ethics. “Freedom of press is a democratic and constitutional right, but journalists and anchorpersons should discuss issues within the realm of morality and ethics,” the statement read.

The CPNE said that the affected TV channel employs hundreds of people, including journalists, and that the closure of the TV channel could worsen their economic conditions. It demanded immediate end to the closure of News One TV channel.