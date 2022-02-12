Sadequain’s work celebrated on his 35th death anniversary

The banner 101 Incredible Legends of Pakistan, on Saturday, organized an event to celebrate the legacy of our legendary artist and poet Sadequain on his 35th death anniversary. The event was sponsored by 101 Incredible Women of Power and The Sadequain Foundation USA. The names on discussion panel included Mr. Shahnawaz Zaidi, Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmed Zulfi, Israr Hussain Chishti, Javaid Sahab and Mrs. Riffat Qazi. Guests from the media were also in attendance that included Kazam Khan, the president CPNE, alongwith Tahir Sarwar Mir, Ahsan Asif, Muhammad Ramzan, Naeem Saqib, Mohiuddin and Jahanzaib Baig. Panel asserted the idea that great is the nation who never forgets their legends, especially when they have left this mortal world.

Under discussion came the specific style adopted by Sadequain Sahab in his works. Moreover, a documentary on him was also presented by the title Sadequainism. The whole event was dedicated to pay tribute to the legends of Pakistan, living or those who have passed away. The main motto of the organization is to keep the legends alive and promote their historical contribution to the art. This great event ended with a book launch on Sadequainism that got presented to distinguished guests.