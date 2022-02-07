Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar Sunday met with Governor of Namangan province of Uzbekistan Shaukat Abdul Razzaq. Both leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations and to formulate a strategy for the exchange of business community delegations of Namangan and Punjab for promotion of investment. Decision was taken to take steps to enhance political and diplomatic ties, trade and economic cooperation.

Chaudhry Sarwar invited the Uzbek business community to invest in Pakistan. According to a statement issued from Governor House Lahore, Governor Sarwar along with a delegation of Pakistani business community met the Governor of Namangan Province Shaukat Abdul Razzaq during his visit to Uzbekistan. Issues including strengthening of relations between the two countries were discussed?During his visit to Uksalish Free Industrial Zone accompanied by a delegation, Mr. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also reviewed the under construction project of “Namangan New City”.

Deputy Governor of Namangan Province and others were also present on the occasion who briefed the Governor of Punjab in detail about the project. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also visited various factories along with the delegation of Pakistani business community and called upon the business community of both the countries to work together.

Governor Sarwar during a meeting with Governor of Namangan Province of Uzbekistan Shaukat Abdul Razzaq said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are getting closer with each passing day and relations between the two countries are getting stronger. Mutual cooperation in the fields of education, culture and tourism in Uzbekistan and Pakistan needs to be further expanded, for which we are ensuring all measures. Namangan Province and Punjab will co-operate in economic development and other areas. He said that both the countries need to work together in the agricultural sector as well.

There are better investment opportunities in all parts of Pakistan including Punjab for Uzbik business community. We invite Uzbek business community to invest in Pakistan. We will also provide security and other facilities to Uzbek investors investing in Pakistan. The love of the people of Uzbekistan for the people of Pakistan is also commendable. The exchange of delegations between the two countries will be further intensified in the coming days. Shaukat Abdul Razzaq, Governor of Namangan Province of Uzbekistan said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan have brotherly relations.

We welcome the Pakistani delegation led by Chaudhry Sarwar. In the coming days, Namangan Province and Punjab will come closer to each other. The Uzbek business community is planning to invest in various projects in Punjab and we will also give full support to the Pakistani business community in investing in Uzbekistan. Governor Shaukat Abdul Razzaq also lauded the steps being taken by Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to eradicate terrorism and bring peace to Afghanistan.