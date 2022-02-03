WhatsApp sets out to introduce messages with reactions

WhatsApp is planning a new upgrade that will include message replies, also known as “Tapbacks” in Apple Messages, which would allow users to respond to messages quickly and easily.

With the release of the update, Apple and iPhone users were able to react to a message without having to type out a longer text-based response.

The latest images shared by WebBetaInfo give users a better idea of how they are likely to work.

WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/o9CMW6pnsN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 2, 2022



Similar to Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp users will see a row of emojis just above a message, although it’s not immediately clear from the pictures whether this is after a long press or the tap of a new button.

The six emoji currently present include thumbs up, heart, face with tears of joy, face with open mouth, crying face, and folded hands. When a reaction is chosen, it appears in a smaller profile below the message.

In another recent update, WhatsApp chat could now be transferred between Android and iOS devices after the messaging app owned by Meta plans to introduce a new update.

That was revealed by the source code found on WhatsApp 22.2.74 beta for iOS.

However, the migration process would not be straightforward and would require both devices to have the app installed and would likely involve a cable or a private Wi-Fi connection.

In comparison, other messaging apps store and sync user data using Google Drive, iCloud or their own cloud service.