DRAP approves increasing paracetamol price

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has increased the price of paracetamol used to treat fever, hiking the rate up to Rs2.67 per tablet.

The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA) chairman said in a statement that DRAP showed agreement to fix the price of paracetamol, used to treat headaches, body aches and fever, at Rs2.67 per tablet.

The officials confirmed that DRAP will forward a summary to the federal cabinet for increasing the price of paracetamol. The pharmaceutical companies had demanded DRAP to fix the per tablet price of paracetamol at Rs3.5.

Moreover, the PPMA chairman said that the rate of raw material for paracetamol has increased up to 4-5 percent.

Amid the fifth wave of coronavirus pandemic driven by Omicron variant, paracetamol has vanished from the markets, whereas, some pharmacies were overcharging consumers following its shortage.