New spell of rain enters across country

On Thursday, a new spell of rain-wind and thunderstorm entered the country with snow on hills and isolated hailstorms continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

A number of roads in Lahore saw traffic jams amid intermittent rain. The rain has also brought the mercury down.

Narowal, Kartarpur and its surroundings have also received rain. Multiple feeders were down amid the rain causing power outages in the city.

Moreover, Karachi continued to receive windstorms. The Met department’s alert stated that strong winds of 20-25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots are expected to hit West/South Balochistan and Karachi from February 2 afternoon until Thursday afternoon and may damage weak structures.

عوام الناس سے اپیل! pic.twitter.com/gYgK0bxVRS — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) February 1, 2022

The Met office predicted windstorm/dust raising winds in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi, coastal belt and upper parts of Balochistan and south Punjab today.

Meanwhile, Murree hills continued to receive snowfall since yesterday.