KP health department setup coordination office against coronavirus

PESHAWAR: On Monday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has set up a coordination office to enhance response and contain its further spread, said a notification.

According to the notification, the Provincial Coordination Office for Corona would provide an enhanced response to the patients and work out a coordinated strategy to contain the virus.

The coordination office would also help the people in conducting corona tests, reviewing the capacity of healthcare, carrying out vaccination and compiling data management.

Provincial Lead Doctor, Ikram would be the head of the coordination office and other supporting staff would be its additional director generals. In the notification, respective responsibilities have also been handed over to the staff concerned.