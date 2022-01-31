Explosion in Balochistan’s Dera Allah Yar leaves 16 wounded

An explosion in Dera Allah Yar city of Balochistan’s Jaffarabad district left 16 people wounded on Sunday. Two policemen who were directing traffic were among the wounded. Police said the explosion at the Sohbatpur Chowk in Dera Allayar was caused by a hand grenade. Motorcyclists who lobbed the hand grenade fled. Some of the injured have been identified as Abdul Rasheed, Mohammad Ali, Wazir Khan, Abdul Rasool, Shaman, Ayaz, Anwar, Farhad, Sarwar, Rehmatullah, Allah Dina, Ghulam Haider, Habibullah and Majn Ali. One of the two wounded policemen was identified as Mehrdal. After the attack, the city police and law enforcement officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. The injured were moved to the hospital by rickshaws and those severely wounded were sent to Larkana in the Sindh province.













