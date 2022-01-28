Bilal Saeed to have Isabelle in his next

Singer Bilal Saeed is all set to drop his next music video tomorrow which features Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif.

Pakistan’s famed musician Bilal Saeed is ready with his next single ‘Judaiya’, a collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ezu. The music video stars Saeed with Isabelle Kaif, younger sister of leading Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif.

‘Baari’ singer took to photo and video sharing application Instagram on Wednesday evening to share the official poster of the song featuring all three celebrities, with the announcement.

“A beautiful song by @ezuworld and my self! featuring very talented @isakaif”, read the caption on his post.

‘Judaiya’ is said to be taken from Ezu’s album ‘En Route’.

Isabelle shared her solo poster as well on social media with the caption, “Judaiya! A brand new song by @ezuworld & @bilalsaeed_music Music Video releasing on Friday 28th Jan on YouTube/VIPRecords!”, which garnered thousands of hearts and lovely compliments for the rising star. Earlier this week, both the singers teased the users of the social application with a snap of the two, “I wonder what’s coming next?”, captioned the post shared simultaneously.

Bilal Saeed’s last release was in October last year, ‘Mitti Da Khadona’, featuring him along with beautiful Munaza Rajpoot. “Mitti Da Khadona is a narration of the helpless nature of love and how it evolves from expectation of affection and loyalty to something beyond reciprocity”, the description read.